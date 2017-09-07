Police-involved shooting at Miami airport confirmed as evacuees flee Irma

Miami International Airport (Photo by Hoberman Collection/UIG via Getty Images)

There is no danger to the public following a police-involved shooting at the Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade Police confirmed Thursday as evacuees flooded the airport ahead of Hurricane Irma.

We can confirm a police involved shooting as a result of a security incident at @iflymia. The scene is secure and our PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/E5V6Rc35yY — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 8, 2017

Regarding the police involved shooting at @iflymia - there is no further threat or danger to the public at this time. FDLE will investigate pic.twitter.com/ZSWxtmzOkZ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 8, 2017

The shooting was the result of a "security incident" and involved a single suspect, officials said.

Security incident involving a single suspect & @MiamiDadePD has occurred at MIA. Situation under control. Terminal J is temporarily closed. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 8, 2017

The airport temporarily closed a terminal after the incident.

The shooting comes as travelers are scrambling to leave Miami before destructive Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida.

Shawn Woodford and his wife were about to board a flight home for Canada when fire trucks and police cars came "flying across the tarmac" and "surrounded a plane at the gate next to us," he told The Associated Press.

A short time later, police came into the terminal where Woodford and his wife were and "said 'everybody out of here' and evacuated the entire concourse."

Woodford said the majority of the flights in the terminal were international flights.

It was not immediately clear how the closure was affecting flights. Miami's airport departures notifications showed several delays for flights at J gates. But Woodford was able to board his flight for Toronto — at a different concourse and nearly 4 hours after his original departure time.

The Latam flight to Santiago was listed as delayed nearly two hours, but still leaving at midnight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

