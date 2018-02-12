OPINION: Decision to fire gay teacher after wedding 'sickening'

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: Jetta Productions Jetta Productions, This content is subject to copyright. (c) Jetta Productions)

The Miami Archdiocese is under fire after a first-grade teacher was fired from a school she had worked at for six years. The teacher says she was fired days after marrying her wife.

Teacher Jocelyn Morffi says St. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Miami asked her to resign the Monday after she married the love of her life. Morffi said she refused to resign and was fired.

Morffi took to social media saying, “This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result…in their eyes I’m not the right kind of Catholic for my choice in partner.”

School officials called the decision to fire Morffi, “difficult and necessary”.

Miami Archdiocese Spokesperson, Mary Ross Agosta, said, “Every year teachers sign contracts. In the contact, policies, procedures, teaching and the traditions of the Catholic Church. That contract was signed and broken by her. No other decision could be made, but to terminate her.”

Parents told CBS Miami that teachers who attended the wedding were given warnings by the school.

Dozens of parents voiced their anger at the decision to fire Morffi. The group showed up at the school demanding an explanation from officials, who have not mentioned Morffi’s wedding or sexuality in any statements, according to the Sun Herald.

