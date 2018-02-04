Kentucky State Police tweet rape joke tied to the Super Bowl

A screenshot of a Tweet from Kentucky State Police makes a joke about rape in connection with the Super Bowl. (Photo: Screenshot via Louisville Courier Journal)

Kentucky State Police made a joke Sunday about rape in an anti-drunk driving tweet tied to the Super Bowl.

"Enjoy watching Rob Gronkowski (TE) play but if you drink & drive ... your tight end may end up in jail!" the tweet said.

Attached was a slow-motion gif of a bar of soap hitting the ground.

The implication is "don't drop the soap," a crude reference to an inmate making himself vulnerable to anal rape.

Bernis Napier, a Kentucky State Police spokesman, said he did not have a comment. The account has more than 50,000 followers.

The tweet was deleted shortly after Courier Journal called for a comment about it.

In a letter to the commissioner of the Department of Corrections dated Sept. of 2017, KSP Maj. Fred Williams said their agency is trained to investigate instances of rape in their facilities.

“The Kentucky State Police investigates allegations of criminal sexual abuse when requested by Kentucky Department of Corrections facilities," the memo said. "All KSP troopers receive training in sexual abuse investigations during basic training at the State Police Academy... ”

