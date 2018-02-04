Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime: No Janet, yes Prince

Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Photo: Andy Lyons, 2018 Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake performed alone during the Super Bowl LII halftime show on Sunday, but he did pay tribute to Prince, a Minnesota native.

The superstar's performance was a medley of his hits, including "Rock Your Body," '"My Love" and "SexyBack." In his tribute to Prince, he sat at a piano as a projection of Prince billowed on a sheet behind him.

'Minneapolis, Minnesota, this one's for you.' pic.twitter.com/1L0RJMJOgY — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2018

Despite all sorts of speculation, there were no special guests.

All 70,000 fans inside U.S. Bank Stadium got to join in on the celebration with purple flashlights in the upper bowl and light up lanyards and wristbands in the lower sections.

Ahead of Sunday's performance, Timberlake said he hoped everyone would be dancing during his show. For his big finale Timberlake made his way up the aisle into the seats as he sang "Cant Stop the Feeling." To make the moment even more special, everyone's props filled the stadium with color.

It was Timberlake's third Super Bowl musical appearance — a record. He first performed in 2001 when 'N Sync performed alongside Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige and Nelly.

But his most memorable performance was 14 years ago when a "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy.

Timberlake was Jackson's special guest during her performance when he ripped off a piece of her clothing and revealed her bare, pierced nipple. Timberlake later described it as an unintended "wardrobe malfunction." CBS, which aired the Super Bowl that year, drew a $550,000 fine from the Federal Communications Commission that was later overturned.

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA