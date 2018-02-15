Florida Attorney General: We will pay for high school shooting victims' funerals

Hon. Pam Bondi, Attorney General, State of Florida, speaks at The 2017 Concordia Annual Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on September 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Florida's attorney general said the state will cover funeral expenses for the victims of a deadly rampage at a high school that killed at least 17 people on Wednesday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said her office will "do everything we can to help their families." She said the state will also cover counseling expenses for survivors.

"It's a horrible tragedy," said Bondi in a news conference on Wednesday night.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott joined Bondi and law enforcement agents during the news conference near the site of the deadly school shooting. He offered his condolences to the victims' families and survivors and said the attack "is just absolutely pure evil."

Scott told reporters he can't imagine what the families of the victims are going through. He also said he would be visiting hospitalized survivors.

The attack was the nation's deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

