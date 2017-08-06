KENS
Debris from MV-22 Osprey aircraft crash located

Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY , TEGNA 4:53 AM. CDT August 07, 2017

Submerged debris from a MV-22 Osprey hybrid aircraft that crashed over the weekend during a training exercise off the coast of Australia, resulting in three missing United States Marines, was located Monday, the Australian Navy said in a statement. 

The tilt-rotor aircraft that can lift off vertically like a helicopter and fly like an airplane was found 400 miles northwest of the major regional city of Brisbane, in Shoalwater Bay. 

At the time of Saturday's accident, 26 military personnel were onboard the Osprey. Twenty-three were rescued. A search and rescue operation for the missing Marines was called off Sunday. The crash's cause has not been determined. 

