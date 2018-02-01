Congresswoman caught on camera playing Candy Crush during SOTU

Members of Congress look at thier cell phones during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2018 Getty Images)

A photographer caught an image of U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, playing the game "Candy Crush" on her iPhone during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The website of the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, published the photo of Lawrence on Thursday afternoon. The photo appeared to be taken from the balcony of the House chamber and showed two other members of Congress looking at their phones as well.

Lawrence's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment to the Free Press. The photo was taken at 9:42 p.m., at a time when Trump was discussing the need for other nations to agree to fairer, more reciprocal trade deals with the United States.

Ongoing deliberations regarding a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement are considered key in Michigan, especially as they relate to the state's dominant auto industry. While automakers have long extolled the virtues of free trade with Mexico and Canada, workers and labor officials have argued that trade deals in recent decades have hurt manufacturing employment in the U.S.

Lawrence, a former mayor of Southfield, was elected to Congress in 2014 and is in her second two-year term.

Contact Todd Spangler at 703-854-8947 or at tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @tsspangler.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved