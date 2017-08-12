Chopper crash linked to white nationalist rally

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
SAPD arrests husband in Elizabeth Contreras murder case
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
New video shows scary moments when VIA bus crashes into downtown building
-
Comal drug bust leaves 44 behind bars
-
Animal Care Services saves 21 Chihuahuas from South San Antonio home
-
New rules for those getting Texas driver's licenses
-
S.A. police investigating human remains found on southeast side
-
Video shows woman's vehicle hit other vehicle nearly head-on after plunging from parking garage
-
Family of missing woman pleads for help
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
More Stories
-
Protests break out over Confederate monument in Travis ParkAug 12, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
-
1 dead, driver arrested at white nationalist rally…Aug 12, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
-
Mayor Nirenberg issues statement on Travis Park protestsAug 12, 2017, 8:52 p.m.