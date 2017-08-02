Can't wait for pumpkin spice? Some of your favorite pumpkin spice treats are already here

From lattes to cookies, pumpkin spice treats are a huge fall favorite. This might be why stores are rolling out their pumpkin spice flavors early this year.
Many consumers have noticed these products on grocery store shelves. Here's what you can buy right now:
Milano cookies
These chocolate cookie sandwiches have gotten an upgrade. Instead of the usual chocolate filling, these cookies have a pumpkin spice infused chocolate sandwiched between two vanilla cookies.
Caramels
These limited edition caramels soft caramels have been spotted by a few grocery shoppers on instagram.
Cereal
Both Life and Cheerios have released pumpkin spice versions of their breakfast cereal.
Coffee
If you can't wait to get your PSL, Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts have already released packaged versions of their pumpkin spice coffee. Amp up the pumpkin spice flavor with a matching creamer.
Product shipments vary from store to store, so it is unclear where these products are available in the U.S. Nevertheless, the appearance of these treats means pumpkin spice season is right around the corner.
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs