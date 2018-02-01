Become a Valentine's #Whatacouple and get free Whataburger for a year

Enter Whataburger's #WhataCouple contest for a chance to win free Whataburger for a year. (Photo: Logo)

Love and Whataburger go hand and hand, just like a bun and burger, right? Well, that's what Whataburger is banking on in its latest social media campaign tied to Valentine's Day.

The #WhataloveContest is looking for 'Whatacouples' to share their fine dining experiences at Whataburger with the world by posting photos of themselves on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and using the #WhataloveContest hashtag.

If you're picked, you'll win free dates to Whataburger for an entire year.

Here is how everything works.

Contest dates: Feb. 1 – Feb. 8.

Beginning Feb. 1, submit a photo of your Whataburger Date Night using #WhataloveContest to be entered to win “Whataburger Date Nights for a Year.”

Three winners will be selected and awarded free “Whataburger Date Nights for a Year.” That’s 52 dates – 104 meals for you and your loved one. Each winner receives a Whataburger gift card to cover the cost of the meals.

The contest ends Feb. 8 and three winners will be announced on Whataburger social channels on Feb. 14.

Visit Whataburger.com for full contest rules and more information.

