NASA releases space-themed Valentines

It's Valentine's Day, and there's no better way to show your appreciation for the space geek in your life than with these cute Valentines released by NASA today.

You don't have to be an astronaut or rocket scientist to appreciate these Valentines. You can download, print and cut out paper copies online.

Photo: NASA

Happy #ValentinesDay! Send your love from outer space! Tell someone they’re as unique as the only life-bearing planet we know by sharing or downloading these space-ial valentines: https://t.co/6FDqQ6TM2H pic.twitter.com/wnJF4V47S1 — NASA (@NASA) February 14, 2018

Feeling MARS-velous this #ValentinesDay? Send a little romantic bit of the Red Planet to your loved one today. Download or e-mail now: https://t.co/ryDNqBilaI pic.twitter.com/zlji2NT1pc — NASA (@NASA) February 14, 2018

