NASA releases space-themed Valentines

Cameron Songer, KENS 1:58 PM. CST February 14, 2018

It's Valentine's Day, and there's no better way to show your appreciation for the space geek in your life than with these cute Valentines released by NASA today.

You don't have to be an astronaut or rocket scientist to appreciate these Valentines. You can download, print and cut out paper copies online.

 

