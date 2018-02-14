NASA releases space-themed Valentines

It's Valentine's Day, and there's no better way to show your appreciation for the space geek in your life than with these cute Valentines released by NASA today.
You don't have to be an astronaut or rocket scientist to appreciate these Valentines. You can download, print and cut out paper copies online.
Happy #ValentinesDay! Send your love from outer space! Tell someone they’re as unique as the only life-bearing planet we know by sharing or downloading these space-ial valentines: https://t.co/6FDqQ6TM2H pic.twitter.com/wnJF4V47S1— NASA (@NASA) February 14, 2018
W1ll y0u be my valent1ne?— NASA SCaN (@NASASCaN) February 14, 2018
Happy Valentine's Day from NASA SCaN! #ValentinesDay #Valentines pic.twitter.com/O6jxWBg1GZ
Feeling MARS-velous this #ValentinesDay? Send a little romantic bit of the Red Planet to your loved one today. Download or e-mail now: https://t.co/ryDNqBilaI pic.twitter.com/zlji2NT1pc— NASA (@NASA) February 14, 2018
