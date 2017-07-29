Murder suspect dead after shooting at officers during car chase

System.Object

WACO - An alleged murder suspect has died after shooting at officers during a vehicle chase that occurred through Hewitt, Waco, and McLennan County early Saturday morning.

According to a press release, the chase ended when the alleged suspect rolled the vehicle near the 1100 block of Lake Shore Drive in Waco. Police said the car rolled several times before coming to rest.

When emergency services attempted to render aid, they found the driver deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the release said.

According to Hill County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy R.D. White, Robinson Police officers recognized the driver's vehicle to fit the description of a murder suspect issued by the Hill County Sheriff's Department earlier Friday night in Abbott.

Police officials confirmed the vehicle fit the description given by Hill County Sheriff's Department based on parts that fell off the car during the pursuit.

The suspect allegedly shot 59-year-old Dennis Palvas in the chest outside a home in Abbott Friday evening, White said.

Pavlas was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:03 p.m. on Friday.

Police are still investigating the incident. No further details are available at this time.





This is a developing story. More details will be shared as they become available.

