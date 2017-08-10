More than 11 lbs. of meth seized, 39 arrested in multi-agency bust

(Photo: New Braunfels Police Department, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - A special task force executed a number of search warrants as a part of a 5-month long investigation targeting known methamphetamine traffickers operating around New Braunfels, Canyon Lake, and Comal County areas, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

Known as "Operation: Crystal Lake," the investigation was executed by a combined special task force consisting of members of the D.E.A., the Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force, The New Braunfels Police Department, the Comal County Sheriff's Office, the New Braunfels/Comal County G.O.N.E. (Gang Offender Narcotics Enforcement) Unit, the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

"Operation: Crystal Lake" included the execution of search warrants Wednesday morning, yielding a total of 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately one pound of cocaine, over 40 grams of heroin, approximately $5000 in cash, eight firearms (including 2 recovered stolen), and three vehicles (including one recovered stolen).

According to NBPD, during the initial phase of the investigation, a total of 24 arrests were made, leading to 19 indictments handed down by a State Grand Jury, and an additional four arrest warrants.

The 38 defendants who were served with arrest warrants and brought into custody face a total of 44 felony drug and weapons charges, according to NBPD.

