Million Summer Meals celebrates over 9 million meals
KENS 5's Million Summer Meals partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank and several sponsors has come to a close for the year. On Friday, the Food Bank held a grand finale celebration but the call for donations continues.
KENS 6:03 PM. CDT August 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Can you take a picture of the eclipse with a camera or phone?
-
Free eclipse glasses at several libraries
-
Here's what happens during a solar eclipse
-
Two killed in overnight shootout on Babcock Road
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
Charles Ray Hall now stands trial for 2014 shooting spree in downtown S.A.
-
SCEMD 'Warns' About Lizard Man
-
She went from cashier to pit master at one of the best BBQ places in Texas
-
Despite legal option nearby, NEISD lot serves as illegal dumping ground
-
Nurse set on fire speaks about her recovery
More Stories
-
Petition drives at Lee High School asking to remove…Aug 18, 2017, 5:44 p.m.
-
Here's how fast your retina could burn looking at…Aug 18, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
-
San Antonio woman charged with sexually assaulting…Aug 18, 2017, 7:54 p.m.