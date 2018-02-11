Matthew McConaughey shows Texas love for Nick Foles with full-page newspaper ad

AUSTIN - Matthew McConaughey had a Texas-sized congratulations ready for Austin's own Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles when he opened up his Sunday morning paper.

The Academy Award-winning Texan bought a full-page advertisement in the Austin American-Statesman to show his respect for Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles after they defeated the New England Patriots.

The ad reads:

"From one local to another, congratulations Nick Foles. Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey."

While McConaughey is reportedly an uber-Red Skins fan [not Cowboy's fan], he clearly knows where his loyalty lies: the great state of Texas.

Austin American-Statesman Managing Editor John Bridges called it a "bromance, Austin-style."

Bromance, Austin-style, in the pages of today's Austin American-Statesman as @McConaughey took out an ad to congratulate @NFoles_9. Alright, alright, alright. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/C86udnEjoR — John Bridges (@JohnBridges) February 11, 2018

The Eagles Super Bowl win on Feb. 4 rocked Central Texas and the Westlake community where Foles grew up. Foles baby girl also won the hearts of America, as she was apparently the cutest honorary-MVP of the big match up.

