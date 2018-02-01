Man killed in South Presa shooting, police search for suspect

SAN ANTONIO - Police said a man was found shot to death in the backyard of a home in the 4100 block of South Presa Street Thursday afternoon.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said another person was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police believe the man killed was in his mid 30s.

SAPD officers are searching for a "black vehicle with chrome wheels" in connection with this case.

McManus said it doesn't appear that the victims lived in the house where the shooting happened, and police believe this was a targeted shooting.

Investigators were reportedly questioning one witness around 3 p.m.

Investigators were reportedly questioning one witness around 3 p.m.

