Man hospitalized after being shot on west side

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stolen stuff
-
Sunday night forecast
-
Three dead, one injured after being struck by pickup truck
-
Photo shows panhandler's cash
-
Belton crash victim identified
-
Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
-
VERIFY: DO cyclists have to stop at red lights and stop signs?
-
City leaders honor lives lost in hot truck tragedy
-
1 yr anniversary of deadly hot air balloon crash, victims family fights for change
-
VIA bus crashes into medical office
More Stories
-
Teen hospitalized after being shot at party near…Jul 31, 2017, 6:05 a.m.
-
Heavy rain, strong winds hit hard on the northeast sideJul 30, 2017, 11:17 a.m.
-
Man hospitalized after being shot on west sideJul 31, 2017, 6:17 a.m.