Zamon Zamora captures Tuesday's Mutton Bustin' top prize

Zamon Zamora scored 87 points for hanging on tight at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Cameron Songer, KENS 11:01 PM. CST February 13, 2018

We're through six days of intense Mutton Bustin' competition at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and the action continues to heat up.

On Tuesday at the AT&T Center, Zamon Zamora from san Antonio wowed judges with his ride, earning a score of 87 and the top prize for the day.

Check back at KENS5.com for highlights from every night of Mutton Bustin’ at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

