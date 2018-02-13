Zamon Zamora captures Tuesday's Mutton Bustin' top prize

We're through six days of intense Mutton Bustin' competition at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and the action continues to heat up.
On Tuesday at the AT&T Center, Zamon Zamora from san Antonio wowed judges with his ride, earning a score of 87 and the top prize for the day.
Check back at KENS5.com for highlights from every night of Mutton Bustin’ at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.
