You can get a free ride to S.A. this Tax-Free Weekend

Photo courtesy of Alamo Area Council of Governments (Photo: ART, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Need a ride this tax-free weekend? The Alamo Area Council of Governments has you covered.

Anyone living outside of Bexar County can schedule a pick-up to be dropped off at San Antonio’s major malls and shopping centers this Friday and Saturday.

It is free and first come, first served. You’ll be asked to provide your name, how many riders in your party and your contact information. They ask that if you’re bringing child seats for infants to mention it. That’s it, just show up at your nearest designated pickup/drop-off spots and times

The way it works is simple: Anyone wanting a ride calls into ART’s dispatch center at (866) 889-7433 and mentions tax-free weekend ride or online at www.aacog.com/forms.aspx?FID=180.

