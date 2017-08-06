Wrong-way driver hits SUV carrying family

Wrong Way (Photo: terry6970)

SAN ANTONIO - Several people are recovering in the hospital after being hit by a drunk driver going the wrong way on Interstate 37, according to SAPD.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police were called about a wrong-way driver going north on the southbound lanes of I-37.

Shortly after, police got another call for an accident involving the same wrong-way driver on I-37 near the Pecan Valley exit on the south side.

Traveling the wrong way on the highway, the driver of a Nissan Altima hit an SUV with a family inside.

The family was caravanning with another family member in a Jeep Liberty. She walked over to check on the family and was clipped by another vehicle that fled the scene.

She suffered severe physical trauma and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The several family members in the SUV were also transported to the closest hospital.

The wrong-way driver failed a sobriety test and was arrested at the scene.

Police are still looking for the driver that hit the woman walking over to check on the family in the SUV.

© 2017 KENS-TV