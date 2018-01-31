Wounded veteran gets free dream home

Two-year-old Brynlee Brinch squealed with delight as she ran from room to room in her brand new mortgage-free home Wednesday morning.

Her mom and dad were thrilled as well.

While Lauren Brinch wiped away tears of joy, injured Army veteran Tom Brinch expressed deep gratitude to all the caring volunteers and donors that helped make their Operation Finally Home dream home a reality.

“If you can tell me another country who honors their veterans the way the people here do, I'd be surprised.” Thomas said.

The family cut a big red ribbon and were given the keys to the home, which is a joint venture with Century Communities and the Mays Family Foundation, as well as a host of providers in the construction industry.

Tom said “Only here can you get people who care the way that they do.”

Lauren Brinch smiled brightly and said, “Our daughter has a house that she can grow up in! Immediately she went to her room, to the window, and then tried to open the back door."

Losing a battle to remain upbeat, Lauren cried as she shared her favorite verse from scripture with the crowd. "Jeremiah 29:11 says, 'For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you hope and a future,'" Lauren said.

“That's my Bible verse," she said. "That's Brynlee's Bible verse and thinking about today, that's what it is for us. It gives us a chance to prosper. God put all these people in our lives.”

Tom Brinch was an Army Military Police Officer, injured in an IED explosion.

“My back is messed up. I have PTSD. I have a reconstructed right shoulder,” Tom said.

His mother, Cheryl, said a brain injury has left him with short-term memory issues as well, so she said this gift is especially precious.

Cheryl Brinch said, "It’s happiness. We're elated. We're thankful. We're humbled. He will never be hungry again. He'll never want for a roof over his head. He'll never be out in the cold."

While Cheryl Brinch shared pictures of her son taken during his deployment to Afghanistan, she recalled how his unit was pinned down in a remote snow-bound region and cut off from supplies. She said Tom grew thin because there was not enough food.

Cheryl said “I'm just so thankful that he has this opportunity, to have a beautiful home and that life that he always dreamed about.”

Operation Finally Home is building new dream homes all the time.

Daniel Vargas, with the group, said, “This is our 140th home that we've presented around the country. We're in 35 states. Every family is different. Every family is unique. That's one thing I like about Operation Finally Home. We're not cookie cutter. We look at the family and their needs, not just the physical injuries but the traumatic brain injuries, the PTSD and the whole family dynamics they are going through.”

"We need more donations," Vargas said. "We need more contractors and suppliers. If anybody wants to help they can go to the Operation Finally Home website and read all about us and we will be glad to get back with them as soon as possible. Let’s put another family in a home. Let's take care of these young men and women who are taking care of us."

