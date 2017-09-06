World Heritage Festival kicks off Wednesday in S.A.

World Heritage Festival kicks off Wednesday (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN, 2013 AFP)

Five days of family activities kicks off Wednesday at the World Heritage Festival at the San Antonio Missions.

The festival was established to commemorate the anniversary of the San Antonio Missions becoming a World Heritage site.

"I'm grateful the World Heritage Festival has become an annual event that gives our community an opportunity to celebrate our unique legacy and heritage," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

The 2017 World Heritage Festival is hosted by the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, San Antonio River Authority, National Park Service, and many other organizations.

