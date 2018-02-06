Woman pumping gas shot in crossfire of gas station shootout

Zarzamora gas station shooting

SAN ANTONIO - A woman pumping gas is caught in the crossfire of a shooting northwest of downtown early Tuesday morning.

Police say two cars got into a shootout in the parking lot of a gas station at Zarzamora and Culebra around 2:30 a.m.

A bullet hit a woman standing outside her car. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Detectives are looking for three men in a blue Nissan Altima and a Silver Toyota Camry. If you know anything about this crime, you are urged to call police.



