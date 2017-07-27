Woman found dead in south-side alley

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating the details around a woman found dead on the city's south side early Thursday morning.

The body, only identified as a woman in her 30s, was found shortly after 1 a.m. just south of downtown in the 3500 block of South Flores Street.

SAPD said an individual who lives in the area walked up to the body after being led there by their dog.

The woman's body was covered in a sheet or a blanket. Investigators said she had trauma to the back of her head.

Police also think she may have been killed before being dumped at that location.

