Woman fatally struck by teen driver on north side

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed Thursday night after she was hit by a teen driver on the city’s north side.

SAPD said the woman was walking southbound on San Pedro Lane in the neighborhood behind North Star Mall when she was struck by a Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was also traveling southbound in the 7000 block of San Pedro Lane and didn’t see her until the last second.

The driver reportedly swerved and pumped on the breaks abruptly, but it was too late.

The woman became airborne and landed in the middle of the road after she was struck.

Someone reportedly tried to perform CPR, but it proved to be unsuccessful as the woman was pronounced dead at 10:46 p.m.

The Ford driver stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed.

The driver and victim have not been identified.

