Winter Olympic Games inspire San Antonio skaters

SAN ANTONIO - The Olympic Games are happening overseas, but people here in San Antonio are catching the Olympic fever. The ice skating shown on television makes people at home want to hit the ice.

Betty Standifer is the skating director at Northwoods Ice & Golf. She says the winter games always means more skaters.

"Whenever the Olympic year rolls around, we see a big influx in people who want to skate," she said. "It's an air of excitement."

Standifer explained that the games bring more awareness to the sport.

"My enrollments have doubled from what they normally would be if it were not an Olympic year," she said.

Skaters of all ages and skill level are inspired by the sport.

Nevada Thomas is a figure skater who aspires to compete in the Olympics once she turns 18. She watches today's Olympians and takes notes on their performances.

"There's definitely a lot of things I'll write down and tell my coach, 'hey, I wanna do that!" said Thomas.

Others, like Sam Hedstrom, aren't as competitive. However, Sam is just as inspired to hit the ice, after watching the games.

"I'm 50 years old, and I'm not gonna go to the Olympics," Hedstrom said. "It makes you wanna get better. So you just work on trying to get a little bit better and trying to be the best you can be.

