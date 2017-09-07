KENS
Wing spot, Pluckers, to open S.A. location

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 1:06 PM. CDT September 07, 2017

Austin staple, Pluckers, is coming to the Alamo City.

The wings restaurant joins a long list of Austin favorites to expand to San Antonio, including Torchy’s, Thundercloud and Chuy’s.

Restaurant staff posted a video Thursday to its Twitter page announcing the San Antonio location.

 

 

The new location will be at the Forum Pointe Shopping Center at I-35 and Olympia Parkway, according to its website. It is set to open in 2018.

