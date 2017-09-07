Wing spot, Pluckers, to open S.A. location

Pluckers to open S.A. location.

Austin staple, Pluckers, is coming to the Alamo City.

The wings restaurant joins a long list of Austin favorites to expand to San Antonio, including Torchy’s, Thundercloud and Chuy’s.

Restaurant staff posted a video Thursday to its Twitter page announcing the San Antonio location.

It's official! Visit our website for location details!

The new location will be at the Forum Pointe Shopping Center at I-35 and Olympia Parkway, according to its website. It is set to open in 2018.

