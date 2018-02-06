KENS
Willie Nelson cancels February shows due to flu: Reports

KVUE 1:51 PM. CST February 06, 2018

It seems like the flu's hitting everyone this month -- even Texas country music legend Willie Nelson.

According to media reports, Nelson's publicist released a statement saying he's canceled all of his February concert dates on doctor's orders.

His publicist says he looks "healthy as ever," but needs to rest his voice for the next few weeks. 

Nelson canceled most of his January tour dates due to a breathing problems. He is 84.

Here are the affected tour dates:

Feb 7  Macon, GA  Macon Centreplex Coliseum

Feb 9  Biloxi, MS  IP Casino Resort & Hotel

Feb 10  Panama City, FL  The Marina Civic Center

Feb 12  Estero, FL  Germain Arena

Feb 13  Pompano Beach, FL  Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Feb 15  Clearwater, FL  Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb 17  Cocoa, FL  Space Coast State Fair

Feb 18  Saint Augustine, FL  Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
 

