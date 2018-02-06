Willie Nelson cancels February shows due to flu: Reports

Willie Nelson (Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

It seems like the flu's hitting everyone this month -- even Texas country music legend Willie Nelson.

According to media reports, Nelson's publicist released a statement saying he's canceled all of his February concert dates on doctor's orders.

His publicist says he looks "healthy as ever," but needs to rest his voice for the next few weeks.

Nelson canceled most of his January tour dates due to a breathing problems. He is 84.

Here are the affected tour dates:

Feb 7 Macon, GA Macon Centreplex Coliseum

Feb 9 Biloxi, MS IP Casino Resort & Hotel

Feb 10 Panama City, FL The Marina Civic Center

Feb 12 Estero, FL Germain Arena

Feb 13 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

Feb 15 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feb 17 Cocoa, FL Space Coast State Fair

Feb 18 Saint Augustine, FL Saint Augustine Amphitheatre



© 2018 WMAZ-TV