KENS
Close

'White Lives Matter' rally at Texas A&M canceled

The Texas Tribune , KENS 5:45 PM. CDT August 14, 2017

The white nationalist rally planned on the campus of Texas A&M University has been canceled, officials confirmed Monday.

University officials said an announcement is coming soon. Local white nationalist Preston Wiginton had planned a White Lives Matter march on the campus for Sept. 11, drawing outrage on social media and among the A&M community. Details of how or why the event has been canceled were not immediately available.

Reached by phone Monday afternoon, Wiginton said he hadn't heard the news. His response: "I guess my lawyers will be suing the state of Texas."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Disclosure: Texas A&M University and Tony Buzbee have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune. A complete list of Tribune donors and sponsors is available here.

The Texas Tribune


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories