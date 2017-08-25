What's in stock? Find food and water ahead of Harvey

Facebook users reported where they were able to find water in the San Antonio area ahead of Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: ThinkStock, Custom)

SAN ANTONIO - We asked our KENS 5 Facebook followers to help us find local stores where people can still stock up on food and water ahead of Hurricane Harvey.

Dozens of Twitter users posted photos of area H-E-B locations running out of water Thursday night. However, a spokesperson told KENS 5 stores would be replenishing their water supplies and were not expected to run out.

As we reported, Sam's Club locations across Texas are waiving their membership requirements so anyone can come in to shop and stock up.

Here is a list of places that have water and food in stock as of Friday evening, based on Facebook responses:

Family Dollar on Blanco Road had "plenty of water" Friday afternoon

La Fiesta on Pecan Valley had water, one Facebook user said they paid $5 for a 32 case of Aquafina

"Lots of bottles of water" reported at Valero on Brazos

Some Facebook users suggest checking local Home Depot and Lowe's stores for water

Shell store at Vance Jackson and Loop 410 had water as of Friday evening

"Plenty" of water reported at Walmart on Vance Jackson and I-10

Target at Highway 151 and Loop 410 had bottled water as of Friday evening

Good water supply reported at New Braunfels Buccees

