SAN ANTONIO - Whataburger pledges close to $2 million in Harvey efforts
A Texas staple made a grand gesture Wednesday by donating $1,650,000 to Harvey relief efforts.
The Texas-based company tweeted about their generous donations Wednesday evening.
Whataburger pledges nearly $2 million for Harvey recovery efforts. https://t.co/295JaYreIF pic.twitter.com/A5M992EK5E— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) August 30, 2017
The burger chain said they pledged $1 million to the Whataburger Family Foundation which will help its own employees who were affected by the hurricane.
Whataburger also donated $150,000 to the Red Cross and another $500,000 to food banks in the most affected areas.
For more information on how Whataburger is making a difference in the wake of Harvey, click here.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs