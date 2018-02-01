Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive preview

A week-old Longhorn calf was the center of attention when officials spelled out what's new and different at Saturday's Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive. They say it will be the biggest and best ever.

"We're going to have more longhorns going down the street than we've ever had,” SA Stock Show and Rodeo CEO Keith Martin said. “And it's ending this year in La Villita, which is a new area."

There's a breakfast scheduled at La Villita Saturday at 9 am. The parade steps off at 11 am on the west end of downtown under I-35 on West Houston Street.

For full details, visit the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo's website. Opening day is February 8.



