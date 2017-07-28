Close WATCH: Manu Ginobili's top 10 'impossible' shots Staff , KENS 5:17 PM. CDT July 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SAN ANTONIO - The NBA celebrated Manu Ginobili's 40th birthday with a mashup of the shooting guard's most insane shots throughout his career.Fans wished Ginobili a happy birthday across social media. Happy birthday @manuginobili ! 🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/vXKEFEQNGM— Lilia G. Nanez (@lgnanez) July 28, 2017 Never forgettt happy birthday @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/DKX7nPcAi1— Marko Santos (@markoosantos) July 28, 2017 @manuginobili happy birthday to Argentina's greatest export you have given your whole life to the game and that's beautiful... Thank you— Siseko Naye (@therealfresh03) July 28, 2017 © 2017 KENS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Widow wants answers after crash kills husband, both children Officer-involved shooting leaves man in critical condition Photo shows panhandler's cash Rob Lowe responds to terminally ill San Antonio fan Free lipstick on National Lipstick Day Police ticking drivers in school zone despite no school zone signs Elderly couple escapes massive house fire Police utilize 'Facebook detectives' to help solve crimes via social media Woman found dead in alleyway south of downtown Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family More Stories City opens cooling stations for record-breaking heat Jul 28, 2017, 11:03 p.m. Heat Advisory:Temperatures could reach 108 this weekend Jul 28, 2017, 4:36 p.m. Renter stuck with bill for damage done by crooks Jul 28, 2017, 6:10 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs