KENS
Close

WATCH: Manu Ginobili's top 10 'impossible' shots

Staff , KENS 5:17 PM. CDT July 28, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - The NBA celebrated Manu Ginobili's 40th birthday with a mashup of the shooting guard's most insane shots throughout his career.

Fans wished Ginobili a happy birthday across social media.

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories