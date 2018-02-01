Volunteers plant more than a thousand trees in San Marcos

Repairing a natural area damaged by the 2015 floods and trying to prevent such damage from happening again- that’s what brought volunteers to the Blanco Shoals Natural Area in San Marcos on Thursday.

It was a partnership between TreeFolks and Hays County. Volunteers planted about 1,200 saplings.

“It’s helpful because it creates friction on the bank,” one volunteer said. “The more vegetation there is, the more the water will slow down as it comes down. So the next future flood will have a place to spill over instead of rush through like a drainage ditch.”

Another volunteer talked about making the Blanco River area beautiful for future generations, and there were volunteers of all ages.



© 2018 KENS-TV