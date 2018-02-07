Video show suspects in UTSA-area robbery and shooting

UTSA Shooting

SAN ANTONIO - Police have released video of four men involved in a robbery that ended with a teenager getting shot. Investigators hope the video can help identify those men.

The robbery happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Luxx Student Housing complex near UTSA. Police say the four men robbed two teens during a party.

One of teens tried to get away, but one of the four suspects shot him in the leg. The four men were able to get away.

The teen who was shot survived and is recovering.

If you recognize any of them, call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up to $5,000.

