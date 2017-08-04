Video of pump handle in SAPD cruiser goes viral

Pablo Carmona

It’s certainly not something you see every day.

A video of an SAPD cruiser was making the rounds on Facebook Friday, likely because the unit was witnessed traveling down the highway with a gas pump sticking out of the side of it.

KENS 5 Eyewitness Pablo Carmona said he and his wife were heading east on Highway 90 when the cruiser entered from Cupples Road.

Carmona said he was able to capture the video as his wife drove behind the cruiser. As of 2:30 p.m., the video had been shared on Carmona’s Facebook page for than 1,800 times.





What in the world. He took off with the gas pump handle. #sapd Posted by Pablo Carmona on Friday, August 4, 2017

The cruiser eventually exited onto Interstate 35 and the couple continued on, but he did say he put in a call to the San Antonio Police Department.

In a statement, SAPD told KENS 5 that they are aware of the situation and are looking into it.

Further details were not immediately available.

