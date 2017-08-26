VIDEO: Four people pulled from sinking boat near Port Aransas

The Coast Guard was able to step in and rescue several people who were stuck on a boat in distress after Hurricane Harvey.
Four people were saved when the boat called the "Signet Express" was nearly sunk near Port Aransas, Texas Saturday.
A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew responded to the scene and pulled the people to safety.
The Coast Guard says they have rescued 15 people from vessels in distress.
