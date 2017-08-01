VIDEO: San Antonio firefighters welcome Brad Phipps home

Photo courtesy Bexar County 2 Fire Department/Phipps Family (Photo: Custom)

San Antonio Firefighter Brad Phipps was released from the hospital on Tuesday after 75 days fighting for his life following the Ingram Square Shopping Center fire that nearly killed him and ultimately killed Firefighter Scott Deem.

On Tuesday night, SAFD shared a video of Phipps arriving home, walking, and thanking the people that greeted him after his long journey.

The video comes courtesy of Bexar County 2 Fire Department with the permission of the Phipps family.

Phipps released a statement earlier in the day on Tuesday upon the news of his release from the hospital:

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the people of San Antonio for their amazing generosity and continued prayers. I am very happy to be able to go home to my family to continue my recovery. The love and support shown towards myself, Tina, and our boys by my fire family with the SAFD and District 2 Fire & Rescue has been overwhelming. They truly are family in every sense of the word.

