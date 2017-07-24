VICTIMS: 25 of the 39 immigrants were of Mexican nationality

SAN ANTONIO - The Mexican Consulate of San Antonio is reporting that 25 of the 39 individuals found in the back of a hot truck Sunday were from Mexico.

Out of the 10 deceased, four were reportedly of Mexican nationality.

Out of the 29 hospitalized, 21 are Mexican, two are Third Country Nationals, and six have not yet confirmed their nationality.

Kens 5 will keep you updated as more information is released on the victims' identification.



