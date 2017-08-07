Via Transit Detours

VIA bus stop (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Flash flooding across San Antonio has impacted several Via Metropolitan Transit bus routes.

See detours from their website below.

ROUTE 88 DETOURS

Due to flooded roadways, Route 88 is detoured along Evers Road between Seneca Dr. and Poss Road.

Outbound

From Evers Road at Seneca Dr. (Huebner Creek)

Left of Seneca

Right on Bandera to Walmart

Continue regular route

Inbound

From Bandera Road at Huebner Road

Continue on Bandera Road

Left on Seneca Dr.

Right on Evers Road

Continue regular route

No Service on Evers from Seneca Dr. to Huebner Road, and from Huebner Road to Bandera Road, both inbound and outbound.

________________________________________________________________________________________

ROUTE 602 DETOURS

Due to flooded roadways, Route 602 is detoured along Dreamland from Vance Jackson to Lockhill-Selma.

Eastbound

From Vance Jackson at Dreamland

Continue on Vance Jackson to Wurzbach

Right on Wurzbach

Right on Lockhill Selma across Dreamland

Continue regular route

Westbound

From Lockhill-Selma at Dreamland

Continue on Lockhill-Selma

Left on Wurzbach

Left on Vance Jackson

Continue regular route

No Service on Dreamland between Vance Jackson and Lockhill-Selma

_________________________________________________________________________________________

ROUTE 96 DETOURS

Due to flooded roadways, Route 96 is detoured along Vance Jackson between Wurzbach and Huebner.

Inbound

From Huebner at IH-10 underpass

Right on IH-10 eastbound access road

Left on Wurzbach

Right on Vance Jackson

Continue regular route

Outbound

From Vance Jackson at Wurzbach

Left on Wurzbach

Right on IH-10 West access road

Left on Huebner

Continue regular route

No Service on Vance Jackson between Wurzbach and Huebner

No Service on Huebner from Vance Jackson to IH-10

