Via Transit Detours

SAN ANTONIO - Flash flooding across San Antonio has impacted several Via Metropolitan Transit bus routes.
See detours from their website below.
ROUTE 88 DETOURS
Due to flooded roadways, Route 88 is detoured along Evers Road between Seneca Dr. and Poss Road.
Outbound
From Evers Road at Seneca Dr. (Huebner Creek)
Left of Seneca
Right on Bandera to Walmart
Continue regular route
Inbound
From Bandera Road at Huebner Road
Continue on Bandera Road
Left on Seneca Dr.
Right on Evers Road
Continue regular route
No Service on Evers from Seneca Dr. to Huebner Road, and from Huebner Road to Bandera Road, both inbound and outbound.
________________________________________________________________________________________
ROUTE 602 DETOURS
Due to flooded roadways, Route 602 is detoured along Dreamland from Vance Jackson to Lockhill-Selma.
Eastbound
From Vance Jackson at Dreamland
Continue on Vance Jackson to Wurzbach
Right on Wurzbach
Right on Lockhill Selma across Dreamland
Continue regular route
Westbound
From Lockhill-Selma at Dreamland
Continue on Lockhill-Selma
Left on Wurzbach
Left on Vance Jackson
Continue regular route
No Service on Dreamland between Vance Jackson and Lockhill-Selma
_________________________________________________________________________________________
ROUTE 96 DETOURS
Due to flooded roadways, Route 96 is detoured along Vance Jackson between Wurzbach and Huebner.
Inbound
From Huebner at IH-10 underpass
Right on IH-10 eastbound access road
Left on Wurzbach
Right on Vance Jackson
Continue regular route
Outbound
From Vance Jackson at Wurzbach
Left on Wurzbach
Right on IH-10 West access road
Left on Huebner
Continue regular route
No Service on Vance Jackson between Wurzbach and Huebner
No Service on Huebner from Vance Jackson to IH-10
