VERIFY: Do cyclists have to stop at stop signs and red lights?

Several KHOU 11 viewers have asked if cyclists have to stop at red lights and stop signs like other vehicles do.

With more and more bikes on the roadways, there seems to be more tension with drivers as they share the roads. So what does the law say?

The KHOU 11 Verify fact-checkers went straight to TX DOT. According to the Texas Transportation Code, cyclists have to follow the same rules of the road as other vehicles.

Which means cyclists DO have to stop at stop signs and red lights. Cars and other vehicles must yield the right of way to a bike just like they would another vehicle.

Cyclists are supposed to ride near the curb, traveling the same direction as traffic but the law gives a biker the right to take up the lane when it's necessary for safety.

RESOURCES:

Texas Department of Transportation

