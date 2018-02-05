Valentine's weddings to be held at Bexar Co. Courthouse

n-600x334-valentinesday-nowsawhen (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The annual tradition of free weddings at the Bexar County Courthouse on Valentine’s Day continues in 2018.

County Clerk Gerard C. “Gerry” Rickhoff will conduct free mass wedding ceremonies on the north side of the courthouse at 100 Dolorosa Street.

The ceremonies will be held on Wednesday, February 14, at 12:01 a.m. (midnight), 10 a.m., noon, 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

Couples will need to get a marriage license 72 hours before the ceremony they choose to attend.

Exceptions can be made if the applicant is a member of the U.S. Armed Forces and is on active duty, or if the applicant has completed a premarital education course approved by the state and has proof of completion. A judge can also waive the waiting period for good cause.

Marriage licenses are available from the Bexar County Clerk’s Office at the Paul Elizondo Tower at 101 West Nueva Street. The fee is $81 and can be paid in cash only.

Both applicants must provide proof of identity and age, as well as their Social Security number. The Clerk’s Office is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



