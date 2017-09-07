UTSA's Athletic Director, Lynn Hickey, steps down

UTSA basketball athletic director Lynn Hickey visits with fans (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - University of Texas at San Antonio officials said Thursday Vice President/Director of Athletics, Lynn Hickey, is stepping down from her position for personal reasons, effective immediately.

Hickey was the only female Division I athletics director to oversee both men's and women's sports in Texas.

She oversaw the athletics program when UTSA made history by bringing NCAA Division I football to San Antonio in 2011.

She has served in her role for UTSA since 1999.

Read Hickey's full statement below:

“For the past 18 years, I have been a Roadrunner, and for that, I am truly blessed. I had the opportunity to join UTSA in 1999 when it was a young university, and I have seen so much growth and excitement build around athletics, both at the university and in the San Antonio community.



After a lot of reflection related to my family obligations, and with great pride in all we have accomplished in UTSA Athletics, it is time for a new leader to take the program to its next level.



I want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my time here including the university’s administration, our staff and coaches, our wonderful student-athletes, and especially all those in the community who have done so much to support our teams.



I have worked in athletics for nearly 40 years now, and I can say with great confidence that UTSA is a very, very special place. It truly is an institution of excellence.



As I embark on the next chapter of my life, I will continue to be one of UTSA’s most loyal fans. Incredible success awaits our Roadrunners, and I will always carry UTSA in my heart.”



