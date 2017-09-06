UTSA, UH season opener won't be rescheduled this year

UTSA wide receiver Kenny Bias makes another catch against the University of Houston in the Roadrunners' 59-28 loss to the Cougars on Sept. 28, 2013 at the Alamodome. (Photo: Antonio Morano / Special to Kens5.com, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The season opener between the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Houston will not be rescheduled this year according to a statement released by UTSA Athletics.

UTSA and UH athletic officials decided Wednesday that the game would not be made up this season. The season opener was a part of a four-part series that would give two home games to each team.

RELATED | UTSA, UH season opener postponed due to Harvey

The cancelled game should be made up 'in a future year' according to a post on the UTSA Roadrunners website.

UTSA said tickets will be refunded and ticket holders won't have to do anything to receive a refund.

President and Director of UTSA Athletics encouraged those receiving a refund to donate it to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Read the full statement here.

© 2017 KENS-TV