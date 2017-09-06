UTSA, UH season opener won't be rescheduled this year

SAN ANTONIO - The season opener between the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Houston will not be rescheduled this year according to a statement released by UTSA Athletics.
UTSA and UH athletic officials decided Wednesday that the game would not be made up this season. The season opener was a part of a four-part series that would give two home games to each team.
The cancelled game should be made up 'in a future year' according to a post on the UTSA Roadrunners website.
UTSA said tickets will be refunded and ticket holders won't have to do anything to receive a refund.
President and Director of UTSA Athletics encouraged those receiving a refund to donate it to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
