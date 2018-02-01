In the third day of the trial of State Senator Carlos Uresti, his former client Denise Cantu gave her testimony about their relationship.

Denise Cantu hired Carlos Uresti as her lawyer when her children died in a crash, but their relationship continued after she was awarded a large settlement, Cantu said in court Thursday.

Cantu says she used some of the settlement to pay for her kids' funeral costs. Uresti told her to be careful with the rest of it and use it wisely.

"He was very important to me," Cantu said. "I trusted him."

Slowly, their relationship grew, as they started flirting and texting, later having sex in his office.

In May 2014, Uresti told her to invest in Four Winds, Cantu said Thursday. She added that Uresti told her that her money would be good as gold - a solid investment.

Cantu said she was also under the impression that Uresti was an investor. Uresti also allegedly told her that there was no risk in her investment.

Cantu testified that Uresti told her to run things by him before she signed anything with company owner, Stan Bates.

The state senator is charged with money laundering, wire fraud, and securities fraud. The allegations all stem from his involvement in a now-bankrupt oil fracking company, Four Winds, believed to be a Ponzi scheme.

