Updated list of road closures across S.A.

Caution (Photo: trendobjects)

SAN ANTONIO - Several roads are still closed across Bexar County following widespread flooding Monday morning.

See road closures below.

•Alamo Heights Devine Road

• Danville

• Dreamland

• Leslie Road

• New Berlin @ Woman Hollering Creek

• Old Corpus Christi

• Old Grissom

• OP Shabel

• Old Valley Hi

• Pinn Road, Status 1

• Rodriguez

• Ullrich @ Cibolo Creek

• W. Commerce

• Southwell Road

• Stahl Rd

• Weir @ Cibolo Creek

See more here.

© 2017 KENS-TV