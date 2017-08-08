KENS
Updated list of road closures across S.A.

KENS 5 Eyewitness News Reporter shows us more.

Staff , KENS 7:30 AM. CDT August 08, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Several roads are still closed across Bexar County following widespread flooding Monday morning.

See road closures below.

•Alamo Heights Devine Road

• Danville

• Dreamland

• Leslie Road

• New Berlin @ Woman Hollering Creek

• Old Corpus Christi

• Old Grissom

• OP Shabel

• Old Valley Hi

• Pinn Road, Status 1

• Rodriguez

• Ullrich @ Cibolo Creek

• W. Commerce

• Southwell Road

• Stahl Rd

• Weir @ Cibolo Creek

