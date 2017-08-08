Updated list of road closures across S.A.

SAN ANTONIO - Several roads are still closed across Bexar County following widespread flooding Monday morning.
See road closures below.
•Alamo Heights Devine Road
• Danville
• Dreamland
• Leslie Road
• New Berlin @ Woman Hollering Creek
• Old Corpus Christi
• Old Grissom
• OP Shabel
• Old Valley Hi
• Pinn Road, Status 1
• Rodriguez
• Ullrich @ Cibolo Creek
• W. Commerce
• Southwell Road
• Stahl Rd
• Weir @ Cibolo Creek
See more here.
© 2017 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs