Unique, custom sneakers celebrate San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - One-of-a-kind kicks that are puro San Antonio are turning heads wherever they go.

"No matter who it is, people generally get kind of a thrill and kind of a sense of awe that this even exists," shoe owner, Andrew Casillas said.

Proud owner, Andrew Casillas, says these shoes are everything his generation knows and loves about the city he calls home.

"Yeah, there are commercial things like the Spurs and Big Red and Bill Miller's. And yeah, there are things that are kind of kitschy like the luchadores masks, and the sarape. And it still all ties together," Casillas said.

The shoes even flaunts a little camo to represent Military City USA, a map of our growing city, the Riverwalk, both of his alma maters mascots and of course the Alamo.

"What I love more than anything else is this town, San Antonio. I was born here in San Antonio, I was raised here, I went to school here... And I thought this would be a really cool concept. I just didn't expect it would become this huge basically art project," Casillas said.

To bring it all to life Casillas commissioned his friend and fellow Road Runner, Jake Danklefs, of Dank&Co.

"This shoe has been in the works for darn near two years,” shoe creator, Jake Danklefs said.

Each panel has a different design that is relevant to our great city. Even the canvas has some meaning.

"This is the Air Command force which was David Robinson's signature shoe from back in 1990-1991, so even the actual show itself was chosen for that reason,” Danklefs said. "It started as just a custom shoe, but turned into something way bigger."

For this reason, Casillas says he has a hard time taking more than a few steps in the walking pieces of art.

"I've seen a lot of custom sneakers. I've seen a lot of custom work. This is probably the most ambitious thing I've seen, and the guy makes shoes for LeBron James," Casillas said.

"This is definitely the tricentennial shoe, this is going to be the fiesta shoe. I have a feeling this is going to be seen throughout the year at many different venues,” Danklefs said.

If you would like to feature the shoe contact Andrew Casillas at andrew.casillas@gmail.com.

For more information on Jake Danklefs footwear Design visit www.jwdanklefs.com.

