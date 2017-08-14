Three injured after argument sparks shooting outside northwest-side bar

SAN ANTONIO - A night of fun ends in gunfire outside of a northwest-side sports bar.

Three people were shot in the business' parking lot and all three are expected to survive.

Police said the incident began around 2:15 a.m. Monday with an argument inside The 4 Quarter Sports Bar in the 8700 block of Wurzbach Road. The drama spilled outside and reached its boiling point.

The shooter opened fire hitting two women and one man.

It is unclear who the intended target was or if this guy just shot into the crowd.

Police said two of the victims, a man and a woman, were together at the bar. All three victims were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Police said the shooter left the scene before they arrived.

Detectives will check to see if there is surveillance video of the argument inside the bar as well as the shooting in the parking lot. They are also talking with witnesses and the victims to figure out who the shooter is.

The shooter faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

