Two students shot inside Los Angeles middle school classroom

LOS ANGELES - Police say a male student and a female student are victims of a shooting in a classroom at a Los Angeles middle school.



Sgt. Edward Bernal of the Los Angeles Unified School District Police Department tells Los Angeles affiliate KTLA-TV he doesn't know the conditions of the victims.



Bernal says the suspect is a female student who has been arrested. A weapon has been recovered.



The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. Thursday at Sal Castro Middle School just west of downtown Los Angeles.

© 2018 Associated Press