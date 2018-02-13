Two remain at large after six lead police on wild chase

The search is on Tuesday for two men who police said led them on a high-speed chase late Monday night.

It all began when a police officer heard gunshots coming from a blue sedan near Zarzamora and Interstate 35 around 11:15 p.m.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused to stop.

Police chased the car up I-35 to I-10 to Fresno and then up Blanco to Arroyo Vista Drive to Olympia where the car finally slowed down and pulled over.

Police said there were six passengers in the car, and three took off on foot.

Three passengers who remained behind were taken into custody, along with one of the three men who took off on foot.

Police said they are still searching for the other two suspects.

© 2018 KENS-TV